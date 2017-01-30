10th Annual Dragon Boat Race for Children’s Hospice Care

Share Share +1 Stumble Pin Shares 0

This May, Martin House hosts its tenth annual Dragon Boat Race and family fun day, raising vital funds for children and young people with life-limiting illnesses.

This year’s event is particularly significant as the hospice is celebrating 30 years of caring for families across West, North and East Yorkshire.

Taking place on Sunday 21st May, the event will see teams compete on a 200m course on Roundhay Park’s Waterloo Lake, each commanding a 30ft Chinese dragon boat. Last year’s race saw over 40 teams take part from companies and organisations across the region and the winning trophy was claimed for a second time by Restaurant Bar & Grill, Leeds. Funds raised this year are expected to bring the cumulative total to over £250,000.

Events manager, Caroline Hudson, has been organising the Dragon Boat Race since the inaugural event in 2008. She said: We always look forward to our Dragon Boat Race and this year is particularly special given that it is both the 10th event and the hospice’s 30th anniversary year. In 2017, we will need in excess of £6 million to ensure that all families in our region who need support are able to access services at the hospice, in hospital and in their own homes. We would encourage anyone who is energetic, enthusiastic and looking to support a good cause to sign up and join us at this year’s event.

The Dragon Boat Race is once again supported by the Leeds Bus Workers Branch of Unite the Union. The organisation has been involved with the event for a number of years, both by entering teams and investing through sponsorship.

Branch Secretary, Andrew Dyer, said: As a local Unite branch, we are delighted once again to support Martin House. We have taken part for the last five years and have helped with sponsorship for the last three. This year we are proud to sponsor the event and aim to make this, the 10th anniversary of the Dragon Boat Race, a resounding success.

Entry is only £350 per team and secures a dragon boat, lifejackets, and an entry in a minimum of three races. Teams can sign up online at www.martinhouse.org.uk or contact the events team on 01937 844569 or events@martinhouse.org.uk

Entrance to the festival is free to spectators and there will be refreshments and attractions for families on site throughout the day.