Harrogate Town 1 – 3 Gainsborough Trinity

Harrogate Town slipped to their first defeat since Boxing Day, after a lacklustre performance against Gainsborough Trinity.

Town fielded an unchanged starting line up,although Jack Emmett replaced Chris Elliott on the subs bench.

Trinity had the first attack, which ended with Laurie Wilson firing over the top, after Peter Crook had punched Matthew Thornhill’s corner clear.

Harrogate replied swiftly with Louie Swain heading a Joe Leesley cross just wide of the upright.

The game was taking a long time to catch fire, but on twentytwo minutes,Town found the spark.

Kuda Muskwe sent Leesley down the left and his drive was chested past visiting keeper, George Willis, by Lloyd Kerry.

Sadly,that was the high spot of Town’s afternoon and it took Trinity only four minutes to equalise.

A long centre from Darnell Bailey- King was headed back across Town’s goal and Thornhill stabbed in from close range.

Crook was soon called into action again, when he made a fine save to turn a Jordan Thewlis cross shot for a corner, but Town hit back strongly with Swain having a header cleared off the line and Warren Burrell providing a pass which Kerry hit off target.

Moments before the break,Trinity spurned a golden opportunity to take the lead, when ex Townie, Ashley Worsfold, miskicked Tom Davie’s centre from close range.

Early in the second half, the tireless,Andi Thanoj,shot straight at Willis,but just after the hour,Trinity took the lead.

A long through ball saw Tom Platt tackle Worsfold,but the loose ball was collected by the supporting Thewlis who shot past Crook.

Worse was to follow for Town, for soon after Bailey-King had driven a Worsfold header across goal,Trinity scored again.

On seventythree minutes, the Town defence failed to deal with a corner and Davie hammered home from close range to cement a well deserved victory.

Town

1 Crook, 2 Platt, 3 Parker(Rzonca 71), 4 Thanoj, 5 Shiels, 6 Swain, 7 Colbeck (c), 8 Kerry, 9 Muskwe (Emmett 59),10 Burrell(Chilaka 64), 11 Leesley.

Unused subs, 14 Ellis, 16 Turner Booking Shiels, Man of the Match,Andi Thanoj.

Scorer Kerry 22.

Trinity,

1 Willis, 2 Roma, 3 Lacey,4 Wilson, 5 Evans, 6 Picton, 7 Bailey-King (Reid 88),8 Thornhill (c),9 Worsfold (Smith 82),10 Thewlis (Rothery 74),11 Davie.

Unused subs, 15 Wilson, 16 Quinn. Bookings Picton,Worsfold. Att.892.

Scorers,Thornhill 26,Thewlis 62,Davie 73.

Report by John Harrison.