Festival tickets for young people in new Harrogate scheme

Harrogate International Festivals has launched a ground-breaking initiative in 2017 to give young people free of charge opportunities to experience and participate in live arts performances.

‘Library of Live’ is a pilot programme that will run throughout the year and offer children and young people new opportunities to engage in its live arts delivery.

Supported by Arts Council England, the Festivals will offer a ‘library’ of free performances, open rehearsals, free books and digital downloads to young people in the Harrogate District.

Those aged eight to 18 will have the opportunity to attend high quality national and international artist performances for free, and 18-35 year-olds will receive bespoke ticket offers and digital engagement.

Sharon Canavar, CEO of Harrogate International Festivals, said: We believe Library of Live can radically change the way young people engage with our arts programmes. It’s something we feel passionately about after our 50th anniversary year to take steps to develop future audiences for the next 50 years. Library of Live will offer arts experiences specifically marketed and developed for children and young people, as well as removing barriers to accessing ticketed performances.

Throughout the year, Library of Live will engage younger audiences in the Festivals’ literary events and develop partnerships with schools in the region to attend performances at reduced costs. The Festival will work with arts and educational organisations in addition to working with schools, youth and community groups to help young people access great arts experiences.

It will also work with long-standing partners, Pobble, a global initiative that works with primary school teachers to inspire creative writing, hosting educational, outreach events.

Its music delivery will be supported by NYMAZ – a youth music development charity that operates across North Yorkshire, and a key strategic partner in the North Yorkshire Music Hub.