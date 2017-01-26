Truck collision on A168 near Thirsk

Share Share +1 Stumble Pin Shares 0

Police are appealing for information regarding a collision between a Scania tractor unit which was towing a flat trailer and another HGV on the A168 southbound carriageway near the junction of the B1448 at Thirsk.

At 6.20pm on Thursday 19 January 2017 the Scania tractor unit and trailer were stationary in a layby when another HGV collided with the rear of the trailer, causing significant damage to the trailer.

The HGV stopped momentarily but then continued to drive off without exchanging details with the Scania driver. From the debris left in the road, it’s believed that the HGV was a Volvo tractor unit with silver front wings and a trailer fitted with ASPOCK LED rear lights.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver of the Volvo, but police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to contact them on 101. Anyone who is aware of any damage to the nearside of a truck matching the description is also asked to contact TC1524 Graham WALLER or email graham.waller@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote reference number 12170010768.