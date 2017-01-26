Police investigate shoplifting at Halfords in Harrogate

Share Share +1 Stumble Pin Shares 14

Police want to speak to a man pictured by CCTV in connection with a theft from a shop in Harrogate.

A man took a toolbox worth £100 from Halfords on Knaresborough Road, Harrogate. He made no attempt to pay and was pursued by staff at the shop.

The incident took place at around 7.50pm on Tuesday, 17 January.

The man police want to speak to is described as in his early to mid 20s, with short brown hair.

Anyone with information, or who has been offered the item described above, is urged to contact PC Adam Smith by calling 101 and selecting option 2. You can also email adam.smith@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote reference number 12170009630 when passing on information.