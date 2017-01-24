Education Harrogate 

Harrogate Grammar School’s Student Leadership Team visit the Houses of Parliament

Posted By: Editor
The Student Leadership Team from Harrogate Grammar School recently visited the Houses of Parliament.

Local MP Andrew Jones gave the students a detailed tour of the House of Lords and the House of Commons, explaining to students key political processes.

 

Back row – Local MP Andrew Jones, Head Boy: Will Giddings, Deputies: Jack Hennighan & Ben Smith. Front row – Deputy: Katie Lee, Hannah Nash, Head Girl: Eloise Hudson and Deputies: Albert Jennings & Phoebe Jamieson
Deputy Head Girl, Katie Lee, said: It was inspirational to see MPs at work but also a real privilege to walk through the House of Lords.

 

Head of Sixth Form, Neil Renton, said: Our Student Leadership Team have made a significant contribution to school and this visit encouraged them to reflect on their own leadership whilst also learning about the history and functions of the Houses of Parliament.

 

HGS Student leadership team at the Houses of Parliament
