Harrogate Grammar School’s Student Leadership Team visit the Houses of Parliament

The Student Leadership Team from Harrogate Grammar School recently visited the Houses of Parliament.

Local MP Andrew Jones gave the students a detailed tour of the House of Lords and the House of Commons, explaining to students key political processes.

Deputy Head Girl, Katie Lee, said: It was inspirational to see MPs at work but also a real privilege to walk through the House of Lords.

Head of Sixth Form, Neil Renton, said: Our Student Leadership Team have made a significant contribution to school and this visit encouraged them to reflect on their own leadership whilst also learning about the history and functions of the Houses of Parliament.