Groundbreaking £7 million investment to target the most common cancers in Yorkshire

Yorkshire Cancer Research has today (Tuesday, 24 January 2017) announced a £7m investment in groundbreaking initiatives that will improve lung cancer outcomes and increase early diagnosis in Yorkshire.

The announcement follows expert workshops held last year, which were attended by more than 100 influential and experienced leaders in early diagnosis, which is key to improving survival, and lung cancer, the region’s leading cause of premature death.

The investment is part of the charity’s wider strategy to ensure 2,000 more people living in Yorkshire survive cancer every year by 2025.

The five successful projects include:

A £5.2m investment in the UK’s largest lung cancer screening trial, to be carried out in partnership with Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

Lung cancer is the most common cancer in Yorkshire, with around 4,500 people diagnosed with the disease every year. This differs from the national picture, where lung cancer is the third most common behind breast cancer and prostate cancer. 86% of lung cancers are caused by smoking, and Yorkshire has one of the highest rates of smoking in England.

More than half of lung cancer patients in Yorkshire are diagnosed when their cancer is very advanced4, which means treatment options are limited and the chances of survival are extremely low. Screening those at high risk of developing lung cancer, for example smokers and ex-smokers, before they experience symptoms of the disease has been shown to reduce mortality rates by up to 20% in a US study.

Screening will be carried out in mobile vans, which will travel to communities in the Leeds area. The project, led by Dr Matthew Callister, Consultant in Respiratory Medicine at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, will help to determine who should be invited for screening. The results will be used to plan a national programme.

The charity will also fund a community health campaign in Hull, where there are an estimated 54,510 smokers. The campaign, funded by a £712,501 investment and led by Professor Una Macleod, local GP and Dean of the Hull York Medical School, will raise awareness of symptoms and encourage smokers and ex-smokers to attend lung health checks.

The team will work with GP practices in the area to make it easier for people to get appointments and referrals for chest x-rays if they experience potential lung cancer symptoms.

Researchers at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust will join forces with The University of Manchester and specialist cancer centre The Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester to improve radiotherapy treatment for patients with lung cancer. Many lung cancer patients are treated with radiotherapy, and while recent advances in this area have led to more people being cured, it can lead to severe damage to the heart.

The study, funded by a £272,142 investment and led by Professor Corinne Faivre-Finn and Dr Kevin Franks, will determine which areas of the heart are most susceptible to damage during radiotherapy, so that these areas can be avoided or protected. Reducing damage to the heart could improve one-year survival rates by around 10% and the findings could be applied in other cancers where radiotherapy is common such as breast cancer.

The charity will invest £486,014 in a health check project aimed at improving the early diagnosis of cancer in disadvantaged communities across Yorkshire.

Cancer outcomes tend to be worse in areas of high deprivation6. The reasons behind this include higher levels of unhealthy behaviours, such as smoking and drinking alcohol, poor knowledge and awareness of symptoms, and barriers in access to healthcare.

These factors often lead to diagnosis through emergency routes, such as A&E or emergency GP referral. Patients diagnosed with cancer through an emergency route are more likely to be diagnosed at a late stage, which can mean that treatment options are limited and chances of survival are lower.

Dr Kate Brain at Cardiff University will test a new online health questionnaire in deprived communities in Yorkshire, which will be carried out by trained advisors. A traffic light system will be used to determine whether further medical advice should be sought. The project could lead to improvements in cancer awareness in deprived communities which contribute significantly to the poor outcomes in Yorkshire.

The final project, funded by a £347,666 investment, will focus on improving participation in bowel scope screening in Hull. Bowel cancer is the second highest cause of death in Yorkshire, and mortality rates in Hull are the highest in the region.

Bowel scope screening is a new, one-off test carried out by specially trained doctors or nurses at NHS bowel cancer screening centres. A thin, flexible tube with a tiny camera on the end is used to look at a section of the large bowel. It can find and remove small pre-cancerous growths called polyps from the bowel, which helps to prevent the disease, as well as identifying early cancers.

Bowel scope screening is being gradually rolled out across Yorkshire, and will eventually be made available to all men and women aged 55. It differs from the home test kit offered to all 60-74 year olds, which is known as the FOB test. This tests for blood in stool samples, which can be an early sign of bowel cancer.

Hull has lower than average participation rates in the current bowel cancer screening programme, and it is anticipated that participation rates in bowel scope screening will be even lower.

Dr Lesley McGregor and Dr Christian von Wagner, based at University College London, will aim to increase participation in Hull by developing a leaflet about bowel scope screening and by comparing different types of GP reminders for people who fail to attend their appointment to see which works best.

Dr Kathryn Scott, Interim Chief Executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: We are extremely excited to announce this significant investment in lung cancer and early diagnosis. These projects are the result of an extensive process, involving expert advice from the country’s very best researchers, to determine how the charity can have the biggest possible impact on cancer survival rates in Yorkshire. The five successful projects will involve thousands of people and patients across our region, tackling some of the biggest challenges in the diagnosis and treatment of a disease that kills around 14,000 people in Yorkshire every year. They will also bring expertise into the region from some of the best cancer research centres in the country. We are incredibly grateful to all our supporters for making this investment possible.