Council sells Victoria Park House offices

Knapping Mount will become the new home for Harrogate Borough Council

Harrogate Borough Council has completed the sale of its Victoria Park House offices in Harrogate.

Local property developer, Hornbeam Park Developments has bought the premises, which are located on Victoria Avenue, for £1 million.

Hornbeam Park Developments are proposing to redevelop the site and create new Grade A office accommodation, which could accommodate 150 full time jobs on site and 120 jobs during the construction phase.

Victoria Park House, which was put up for sale in 2015, attracted significant interest, and was sold following a competitive bidding process.

It is one of a number of disposals which, together, will help facilitate the council’s move to a new purpose built Civic Centre on its Knapping Mount site.

Councillor Graham Swift, Harrogate Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Tourism, Economic Development and Enterprise said: We are delighted to have completed the sale of our Victoria Park House offices. Hornbeam Park Developments proposals will ensure that the location will continue to be used to support local businesses and local jobs. We have managed to achieve a good deal for the district’s residents and the transaction reflects the strength of the local economy. The creation of our new civic centre is undoubtedly one of the most ambitious projects undertaken by the council. With our new civic headquarters due to be completed during spring 2017, the council is well on the way to delivering this major project to plan and on budget, and is well placed to deliver its planned cost savings.

Chris Bentley, Managing Director of Hornbeam Park Developments said: We are pleased that the council have supported our vision for an exciting new Grade A office statement building on this site, which will create a new benchmark in facilities for town centre offices and mirror those that are already available on Hornbeam Park. We hope to attract the most adventurous, high growth companies to Harrogate with this project.