£3m development begins at Ashville College Sports Centre

A £3m project to transform a Harrogate school’s sports centre has begun.

The scheme – which is scheduled to be completed by the start of the new school year in September – will see the popular facility at Ashville College undergoing a major facelift and redevelopment.

The main phase of the building work to the Yew Tree Lane building, parts of which date back more than 50 years – will commence in April.

Once completed, the sports centre will boast a significantly enlarged gymnasium, a new studio, nine new changing facilities, new reception and café area, and new staff offices.

The swimming pool will also be redecorated and receive much needed maintenance. Lloyds Bank are supporting Ashville with the project.

Ashville College Headmaster Mark Lauder said: At £3m, this is the single biggest investment undertaken at Ashville College so far. The sports centre has been a central feature of the campus for more than half a century, but the decades of constant use by pupils, club members and outside organisations, have taken their toll. Once completed, which all being well should be late August, we will have one of the most modern sports centres in the region. To lessen disruption – and to reduce the construction timescale – a large part of the new-look sports centre is being made off-site. During the Easter holidays these units will be transported to Harrogate and simply lowered into place. This allows Ashville’s games programme to run without disruption throughout the year. We are grateful for the support of Lloyds Bank in this venture.

Joanne Lampkowski, education relationship manager at Lloyds Bank, said: The new sports facilities will be a great asset to both the college and the wider community, and we expect it will encourage the younger generations to participate in more sporting activities. We’re committed to helping Britain prosper, which is why we have a nationwide team of specialist education relationship managers, who can provide the tailored support schools need to expand and thrive.

In addition to this latest investment, the independent school has, over the last 5 years, spent a further £1.6m on a new all-weather surface pitch, making its swimming pool more energy efficient, improving drainage to its 1st XV rugby pitch, significant investment in equipment for the gym, and state-of-the-art new lighting in both Sports Halls.