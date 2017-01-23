Two seriously injured and one in custody following A59 collision/ Menwith Hill

On Sunday 22 January 2017 at 8.42pm, the emergency services attend a serious traffic collision at the cross roads of the A59 and the B6451 – near to Menwith Hill.

It involved three vehicles, an Isuzu D-Max, a white Mercedes sprinter van and a silver Toyota Corolla.

A 23-year-old man from Harrogate was arrested for failing to stop, failing to report an accident, driving whilst disqualified and driving whilst over the prescribed alcohol limit. He currently remains in Police custody.

Two were seriously injured, with one taken to the LGI in Leeds and the other Harrogate Hospital.

The B6451 was closed to allow Police to deal with the scene and was reopened at 11.15pm. Reference is NYP-22012017-0421