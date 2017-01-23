More plaudits for McCormicks

Share Share +1 Stumble Pin Shares 5

Harrogate law firm, McCormicks Solicitors, is enjoying a positive start to 2017 with two new awards.

Senior Partner Peter McCormick has been named UK Sport Lawyer of the Year by Lawyer Monthly in the magazine’s Legal Awards.

The Award is based on a range of criteria, including involvement in significant legal cases, peer recognition and personal achievement.

In addition, the practice has been named Most Innovative Media and Entertainment Law Firm in the UK by Acquisition International digital magazine, which cites it as one of the most outstanding performers in its field.

Peter McCormick said: Sport and Media and Entertainment Law have long been particular strengths of ours and we are delighted to receive this recognition.

McCormicks is recommended nationally for its Sports Law work by both of the leading guides to the legal profession in the UK.