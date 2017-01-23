Missing 16-year-old in Harrogate

Share Share +1 Stumble Pin Shares 5

Police are to locate 16-year-old Abdullah Abdrabo who has been staying in Harrogate with a friend.

They are asking for Abdullah to get in touch with them so officers can be sure he is safe and well.

Abdullah Abdrabo, 16, came to the UK in September 2016 through Dover Port.

Abdullah left his accommodation on 2 October 2016 and has not been seen since.

It is believed he is living within the Egyptian community in England, and officers are urging him to visit a community leader so they can verify his identify and welfare. This community leader could contact their local police or let North Yorkshire Police know on his behalf.

If you have any information about where Abdullah is, or can help locate him, please contact PC Chris Parnell at Harrogate Police Station, North Yorkshire Police, by dialling 101. Please quote North Yorkshire Police reference number 12160179575.