Harrogate recycling centre hit by burglars

Harrogate Police are investigating after burglary at Stonefall Household Recycling Centre on Wetherby Road in the town.

It took place overnight between midnight on Saturday 21 January 2017 and 8.30am Sunday 22 January 2017.

Thieves gained entry to the site by smashing the rear fence. They continued to break into a storage container and steal six flat screen televisions. Due to the size and number of TV’s stolen, a vehicle must of been used to transport the items away and police are appealing to anyone who may of witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact them.

Witnesses or anyone with information which could assist the investigation are asked to contact DC Quita Passmore on 101 or email Quita.Passmore@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote reference number 12170012200.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.