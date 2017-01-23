Entries open for Harrogate Race for Life 2017

Share Share +1 Stumble Pin Shares 0

Harrogate women are being encouraged to make a New Year’s resolution with a difference by signing up now to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life 2017.

January is a great time to embark upon a new challenge and the charity is urging women of all ages, shapes and sizes to choose their event – Race for Life 5k or Pretty Muddy – and pledge to take part at Ripley Castle, Harrogate.

The 5k event takes place on Sunday 16 July and Pretty Muddy is scheduled for Saturday 15 July.

By signing up to Race for Life right now, women in Harrogate will be playing their part in beating cancer.

There’s no better time for ladies in Yorkshire to pull on their trainers, get a little more active and join like-minded women committed to the cause. Money raised will help Cancer Research UK scientists find new ways to treat cancer and save more lives.

Emma Colbourne, Cancer Research UK’s Harrogate Event Manager, said: Signing up to take part in Race for Life is a great way for women to set themselves a new and exciting challenge for 2017. Race for Life events are non-competitive and participants can choose to walk, jog or run around the course. Whether they’re planning a 5k amble with friends, a 10k sprint or a mud-splattered race around Pretty Muddy, every step women take will help to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured. Every day, 80 people are diagnosed with cancer in Yorkshire*. That’s why we’re calling on women in Harrogate to make 2017 a year to remember. Together, we can stop this devastating disease in its tracks.

One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives, but the good news is more people are surviving the disease now than ever before. Survival rates have doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring women-only series of 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy, Marathon and Hiking events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer sooner by funding life-saving research.

Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work relies on the public’s support. Thanks to the generosity of its supporters, the charity was able to spend nearly £4 million last year in Yorkshire on some of the UK’s leading scientific and clinical research – helping more men, women and children survive.

Last year, Race for Life Pretty Muddy took place for the first time in the town. The women-only, non-competitive 5k obstacle course – with an extra helping of mud – received a whole-hearted welcome from the thousands of women who took part.

Thanks to their enthusiasm, this exciting event will be returning and organisers are urging women to secure their place as soon as possible.

Emma continued: We’re delighted to be able to bring Pretty Muddy back to Harrogate as it’s a fantastic addition to our Race for Life family of events. It has all the fun and camaraderie of our much loved 5k event – but with added mud, thrills and spills. By taking part in Race for Life, women can make a real difference in the fight against cancer. Signing up is a great motivation for them to pull on their leggings, limber up and kick-start the New Year. We urge ladies to sign up right now and show their support.

To enter Race for Life today visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.

Top 10 things to know about Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is a series of fun and inspiring women-only events raising money for research into around 200 types of cancer affecting men, women and children. Race for Life started as one event in 1994 at Battersea Park with 680 participants. Today, it is the UK’s largest women-only fundraising event series with over 350 events around the UK from May to October. Every year, women and girls of all ages, abilities, shapes and sizes from all over the UK join together to take part in Race for Life either on their own or as part of a group. There are lots of different events to choose from including 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy, Half Marathon, Marathon and Hiking challenges. Race for Life events are non-competitive – taking part is not about being fit or fast and participants can choose to walk, jog or run around the course. Money raised through Race for Life allows Cancer Research UK’s doctors, nurses and scientists to advance research which is helping to save the lives of men, women and children across Yorkshire. Participants can make sure they look the part on event day with the official Race for Life merchandise range – from slogan t-shirts and sweaters to wristbands and accessories. Volunteers play a vital part in the success of all Race for Life events across the UK – there are lots of roles to choose from, which are open to men as well as women. In 2017, Cancer Research UK hopes to recruit 475,000 women and raise £48m to help fund life-saving research. Signing up to take part couldn’t be easier – simply visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.