Concern is growing for Donna Patko who was last seen at 4:30pm today (Sunday 22 January 2017)

Donna is in her late fifties and was last seen at her home in Killinghall near to Harrogate.

She is described as 5ft 9” tall with blonde shoulder length hair and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black jeans and knee high boots.

Anyone who has seen Donna or who has any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police. Dial 101, press 1 and pass information on to the Force Control Room.