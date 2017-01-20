Youngest ever councillor elected to Knaresborough Town Council

The winner was 21-year-old Conservative candidate Ed Darling who won the Knaresborough King James seat with a majority of 126. In a four-way contest, Councillor Darling beat off challenges from the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and UKIP.

Commenting after his win, Coun Darling said:

It is a great honour to be elected to Knaresborough Town Council and to speak out on behalf of the community where I live.

There are so many issues we need to address in Knaresborough – pollution and congestion at Bond End, the threat of flooding down the Nidd and encouraging businesses back in to our empty shops are just a few.

These things are best achieved by all councillors working together irrespective of any party political concerns. I will therefore work with my new colleagues across the political spectrum to achieve the best for our town.