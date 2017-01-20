Knaresborough
Front Page Knaresborough News 

Youngest ever councillor elected to Knaresborough Town Council

Posted By: Editor 0 Comment , , ,
Share
Share
+1
Stumble
Pin
Shares 4

After a hard-fought by-election, Knaresborough saw its youngest ever councillor elected to the Town Council last night.

The winner was 21-year-old Conservative candidate Ed Darling who won the Knaresborough King James seat with a majority of 126. In a four-way contest, Councillor Darling beat off challenges from the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and UKIP.

 

Commenting after his win, Coun Darling said:

It is a great honour to be elected to Knaresborough Town Council and to speak out on behalf of the community where I live.

There are so many issues we need to address in Knaresborough – pollution and congestion at Bond End, the threat of flooding down the Nidd and encouraging businesses back in to our empty shops are just a few.

These things are best achieved by all councillors working together irrespective of any party political concerns. I will therefore work with my new colleagues across the political spectrum to achieve the best for our town.

 

Cllr Ed Darling Knaresborough
Cllr Ed Darling

 

The full result of last night’s by-election was:

Ed Darling (Conservative) – 577 (45.3%)
Liberal Democrat – 451 (35.4%)
Green Party – 139 (10.9%)
UKIP – 106 ( 8.3%)

 

Share
Share
+1
Stumble
Pin
Shares 4