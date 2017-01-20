Youngest ever councillor elected to Knaresborough Town Council

After a hard-fought by-election, Knaresborough saw its youngest ever councillor elected to the Town Council last night.
The winner was 21-year-old Conservative candidate Ed Darling who won the Knaresborough King James seat with a majority of 126. In a four-way contest, Councillor Darling beat off challenges from the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and UKIP.
Commenting after his win, Coun Darling said:
It is a great honour to be elected to Knaresborough Town Council and to speak out on behalf of the community where I live.
There are so many issues we need to address in Knaresborough – pollution and congestion at Bond End, the threat of flooding down the Nidd and encouraging businesses back in to our empty shops are just a few.
These things are best achieved by all councillors working together irrespective of any party political concerns. I will therefore work with my new colleagues across the political spectrum to achieve the best for our town.
The full result of last night’s by-election was:
Ed Darling (Conservative) – 577 (45.3%)
Liberal Democrat – 451 (35.4%)
Green Party – 139 (10.9%)
UKIP – 106 ( 8.3%)