Harrogate man wins Tilhill Forestry award at Cumbria University

A Cumbria University student is celebrating after winning an award from leading forestry and timber harvesting company Tilhill Forestry and graduating with a BSc (Hons) in Forest and Woodland Management.

Robin Williams, 31, from Harrogate (North Yorkshire), won the Tilhill Forestry Award for the Best Dissertation on his course, BSc (Hons) Forestry and Woodland Management. ‘I would like to thank Tilhill Forestry for this award. It’s an honour to be associated with such an achievement. This shows the excellent work the University of Cumbria is doing in educating future foresters.’

He was presented with a specially carved wooden trophy in the shape of an acorn by Tilhill Forestry District Manager Stuart Pearson along with £250.

As part of the company’s work to strengthen links with students, Tilhill Forestry offers awards to top performing forestry students at leading universities which offer degrees in forestry related subjects. The company also runs a popular graduate placement scheme.

Stuart Pearson explains: We run an awards programme with a number of universities across the UK. We’re delighted to continue to support Cumbria University and recognise the hard work of students. It’s an excellent university which regularly feeds students into our graduate trainee programme.

Andrew Leslie, Senior Lecturer, said: Robin has been a pleasure to have on our Forest and Woodland Management degree. He has consistently worked hard, taken the opportunities afforded to him during his studies and is deserving of winning the Tilhill Forestry Award.

Tilhill Forestry has a long association with Cumbria University as many of its past and present employees have studied there. The university’s location is ideal for studying forests and woodlands and its degree has a strong professional focus. From the university’s Lake District campus students have access to ancient woodlands, mixed woodlands and plantations. The increasing environmental, social and economic importance of forests leads to exciting opportunities for graduates worldwide.