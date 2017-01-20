Harrogate Ladies’ College choir finalists in National competition

Share Share +1 Stumble Pin Shares 0

Harrogate Ladies’ College Chapel Choir hit a high note when they heard that they had reached the finals of the Barnardo’s National Choral Competition.

Launched in 2008, the popular competition attracts entrants from all over the UK and raises awareness and money for the young people’s charity.

Seven senior choirs including Harrogate Ladies’ College will compete in the finals at The Royal Festival Hall in London on Friday 17 March, performing two songs each. The school choir will sing a setting of John McCrae’s poem ‘In Flanders Fields’, alongside Howard Goodall’s ‘Love Divine’.

Head of Choir and Upper 6 student Nicole Brocksom said: We were so happy to find out that we were finalists and can’t wait to perform in such an iconic venue! We’ve sung in some fantastic concert halls but this is very special for all of us.

Director of Music at Harrogate Ladies’ College, Kate Morgan said: Music and singing is such an important part of Harrogate Ladies’ College and we’re incredibly proud of our Chapel Choir. We’re also thrilled to have another outstanding opportunity to sing in a national final just two years after our televised appearance in the Songs of Praise School Choir of the Year competition.

The winning choir will be announced at the end of the concert and invited to sing in one of the Barnardo’s 2017 Young Supporters’ Concerts.

The competition success adds to an already busy calendar for the Harrogate Ladies’ College Chapel Choir this term, including a trip to Prague, a concert for Soroptimist International at the Wesley Chapel in Harrogate and a Choral Evensong in Durham Cathedral.