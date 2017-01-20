Burglary in Calcutt

Share Share +1 Stumble Pin Shares 0

Police are investigating a burglary that occurred in Calcutt near to Knaresborough.

Belmont View, Calcutt near Knaresborough

At approximately 5.15pm on Thursday 12 January 2017

It involved offenders gaining entry to the property by smashing a rear window.

Police enquiries are ongoing and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, we are appealing for information to see if anyone witnessed the incident or any suspicious behaviour in the area around the time the burglary took place.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact us on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1001 LISTER. You can also email thomas.lister@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170006673