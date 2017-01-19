Meat theft from Harrogate Co-op

Share Share +1 Stumble Pin Shares 0

Harrogate Police are investigating after the theft of meat from the Co-op Supermarket on Leeds Road in Harrogate.

It happened at around 8.30pm on Wednesday 11 January 2017 and police have taken the steps of releasing CCTV images. They show a man filling a bag with raw meat to the value of £60 and making no attempt to pay before leaving the premises.

Police are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the identity of the man.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact us on 101, select option 2, and ask for Adam Smith. You can also email adam.smith@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170006118.