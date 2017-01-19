Callous thieves steal cocker spaniel in North Deighton farm burglary

Share Share +1 Stumble Pin Shares 23

Thieves have stolen an 11-year-old chocolate brown cocker spaniel, called Fizz, during a burglary at a farm in North Deighton, near Wetherby.

A blue Land Rover Discovery and farm tools were also taken. It happened time between 5pm on Wednesday 18 January 2017 and 8am today. The offenders entered the rural premises and broke into a number of sheds. Enquiries into the burglary are ongoing, and police are urging anyone who has any information, or saw any suspicious activity in the area, to contact them. Please dial 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Steven Peachman or Knaresborough Police. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Quote reference number 12170010344 when passing information.

Land Rover owners are being advised to always leave their vehicles locked and alarmed, if possible, and consider fitting an after-market approved immobiliser. They should be parked in a garage or secure area, or in a well-lit open space. Keys should never be left in the ignition, in the same place where the vehicle is kept, or near the front door of your home. Be wary of anyone taking an interest in your vehicle, and consider a tracker device and marking system.

PCSO Sally Breen, from North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Taskforce, said: I am urging anyone who owns a Land Rover – and particularly if they live in an isolated, rural area – to take extra steps to ensure their vehicles are left safe and secure. It’s much better to spend a bit of time and money now on better security than to go through the inconvenience and upset of having your vehicle stolen. Members of the public act as our eyes and ears in rural areas, and so if you are aware of any suspicious activity, don’t hesitate to call it in, and we will take action.