Successful Harrogate independent prepares to hand over the reins

The owner of an independent café and pottery shop is preparing to hand over the reins after spending five years growing the business.

Pots2Go on Montpellier Hill has been run by Suzie Poole since 2011 who has worked closely with Joe Taylor at local accountancy firm Lithgow Perkins to develop it from a sole trader business to a thriving company with a team of six people.

As well as being open to the general public six days a week, the shop hosts birthday parties, as well as social groups such as WIs who hire out the premises outside of trading times. The team also goes out to schools and other local groups such as Rainbows as a mobile craft event.

Suzie’s background was in retail but she had never owned a business before buying Pots2Go.

Suzie: I’m a creative person, not a number cruncher, so Joe’s advice was invaluable when I was thinking about buying the business. He helped me understand what I was paying for, that it wasn’t a tangible thing, it was the brand and the customer base.

Once I’d bought the business, Joe continued to help me with expertise, support and advice.