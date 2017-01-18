Launch of Mayor’s magical Spring Ball

The Mayor of Harrogate, Coun Nick Brown, centre, turns Mad Hatter for his charity spring ball with, left, David Ritson of the Old Swan Hotel, and co-chairman of the organising committee, Chris Blundell

Share Share +1 Stumble Pin Shares 0

Five charities from across the Harrogate district look set to benefit by thousands of pounds when the Mayor of Harrogate, Coun Nick Brown, holds a charity ball this spring.

The event on Saturday 8 April 2017 will see Harrogate’s Old Swan Hotel transformed into Wonderland for the Mayor’s Magical Spring Ball, which will feature an Alice in Wonderland theme. The Mayor’s nominated charities, Harrogate Homeless Project, Saint Michael’s Hospice, Harrogate Choral Society, Ripon Cathedral Concert Society and the Northern Aldborough Festival, will all receive a share of the proceeds. Coun Brown said: This is possibly my biggest opportunity to make a real difference for the Harrogate district so I have set the bar high and I am aiming to raise at least £10,000 for each of the five charities. The Harrogate Homeless project works with some of the most disadvantaged people in our district, helping them to turn their lives around, while Saint Michael’s supports more than 2,000 people affected by terminal illness and bereavement every year. The remaining charities reflect my longstanding interest in the Arts, which I believe strongly enrich the quality of life in any community.

The Mayor has formed an organising committee with the help of local businesspeople to arrange the Magical Spring Ball. A host of “Alice” themed surprises are promised, starting with a “Drink Me” reception, along with a special menu, live and silent auctions and dancing to award-winning band, Vibetown.

Coun Brown said: Mayors traditionally hold tea parties so the Mad Hatter is quite likely to attend, even though we have plans for something rather more exciting! I am delighted by the support that has already been given by the committee, our sponsors, those who have taken tables and all those who have pledged auction prizes and I look forward to meeting many more supporters on the big night.