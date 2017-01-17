Windfall for Harrogate district charities as Freemasons celebrate 300th anniversary

Share Share +1 Stumble Pin Shares 0

Charities from across the Harrogate District could benefit from a £300,000 fund raised by Yorkshire Freemasons.

Each year, the Masonic Province of Yorkshire West Riding, presents “major” cash grants totalling £200,000 to good causes seeking financial support with large-scale projects.

However, as Freemasons nationally celebrate the 300th anniversary of the founding of the first United Grand Lodge – and the Province of Yorkshire West Riding marks its bicentenary – this figure is being increased by £100,000!

The Provincial Grandmaster of the Province of Yorkshire West Riding, Rt W Bro David S Pratt, said: 2017 is a monumental year for Freemasonry, nationally and regionally, and we are marking these two significant milestones in style. I’m delighted that this year we are not giving out £200,000 in ‘major’ grants, but £300,000. This will make a massive difference to the organisations on the receiving end of this fund. The recipients, who will not be chosen until March, will all have been nominated by lodges keen to help the local communities in which their members live and work. Charity is one of the key fundamentals of Freemasonry, and it has been at the heart of our organisation from the very beginning. It is as relevant now as it was all those years ago, and will continue to be so for the next 300 years.

This year’s grants will be presented at the fraternity’s annual meeting being held in Harrogate’s Royal Hall on Tuesday, May 2.

Charities requiring further information should write to the Charity Steward of their local lodge. A full list of lodges, and where they meet, can be found at http://wrprovince.net/the-mission-of-freemasonry/craft-lodges/list-of-lodges/