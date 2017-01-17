Police investigate case of indecent exposure on Harrogate street

Harrogate Police are investigating after a man approached a woman, exposing himself.

On Tuesday, 3 January 2017 at around 9am a woman was approached by a man with his genitals exposed, she was walking alone on Roseville Avenue in Harrogate

He is described as:

white

aged mid thirties

around 5ft 8ins tall

facial stubble

Wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and a black cap with white rim

Officers have made extensive enquiries since the incident, including house-to-house enquiries, and are appealing to members of the public who may have further information.