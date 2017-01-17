Police investigate case of indecent exposure on Harrogate street

Harrogate Police are investigating after a man approached a woman, exposing himself.
On Tuesday, 3 January 2017 at around 9am a woman was approached by a man with his genitals exposed, she was walking alone on Roseville Avenue in Harrogate
He is described as:
- white
- aged mid thirties
- around 5ft 8ins tall
- facial stubble
- Wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and a black cap with white rim
Officers have made extensive enquiries since the incident, including house-to-house enquiries, and are appealing to members of the public who may have further information.
If you have any information, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Dominic Holroyd (collar number 811).
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170001363.