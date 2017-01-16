Sums add up for Ashville pupils tackling primary maths challenge “bonus round”

Two Ashville Junior School mathematicians will be pitting their wits against students from around the UK in the “bonus round” of a national maths competition.

The pair, Year 5 pupils James Shidle and Jacob Wells, have secured their places in this special heat of the Primary Maths Challenge, after finishing in the top two per cent in the first round.

And, in the new challenge being held on Wednesday, February 1, James and Jacob will be competing on a world-wide level, as many overseas schools will also be taking part.

The Primary Mathematics Challenge is a fun and exciting mathematical competition aimed at pupils in Years 5 and 6 in England and Wales, P6 and P7 in Scotland, and Years 6 and 7 in Northern Ireland.

The PMC is designed to encourage enthusiasm, boost confidence in mathematics and show the different ways questions can be asked. Problem solving is at the heart of each competition.