Burglar makes-off after being disturbed inside Harrogate property

A suspected burglar has made-off after been found inside a flat in Harrogate

It happened around 12:40am on Sunday 15 January 2017.An unknown offender kicked a door in and then turned a light on.

The homeowner disturbed them and they made off in an unknown direction.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area at around the time of the incident to get in touch. Please dial 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Tom Lister, or Harrogate Police – or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Quote reference number 12170007999 when passing information.