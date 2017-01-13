Work to improve Harrogate junction safety

Roadworks will begin on Monday, 13 February at the junction of the A661 Wetherby Road and Masham Close in Harrogate, to improve safety by extending a traffic island.

The work will take place from 7pm to midnight to minimise disruption and is expected to take a week but, because of the restricted working hours, it may have to continue into the following week.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Highways, said: The work is being undertaken following safety concerns expressed by local road users. It involves extending the central traffic island by approximately 10 metres, which will prevent motorists jumping the queue at the Woodlands junction and potentially coming into conflict with traffic turning into or out of Masham Close. We aim to cause as little disruption as possible while carrying out this important safety work.

During the work, traffic will be controlled by two-way temporary lights, maintaining traffic flows in conjunction with the Woodlands junction signals. The exit from Masham Close will be controlled and monitored by a traffic ambassador.

The work is being partly funded by a £1,000 contribution from the locality budget of Harrogate Oatlands County Councillor John Ennis.