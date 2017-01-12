Salon North is Back

Salon North returns this January, with the perfect offer for those seeking to start 2017 with a little self-improvement.

It consists of a night of stimulating ideas in art, science and psychology designed to change your life for the better. Three expert speakers deliver TED-style talks, interspersed with intervals for a well-crafted G&T.

The first evening of the 2017 spring series ‘Sharing, Caring, Daring’ is on January 26 at the Crown Hotel, and focuses on the theme, ‘Sharing’.

‘Sharing’ features one of the UK’s most well-known philosophers – author and journalist Dr Julian Baginni – who will present ‘the Tao of Jazz’. Baginni will explore the relationship between spontaneity, philosophy and jazz.

Adding some dramatic flair is actor Matt Bannister, from the internally acclaimed Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. He’ll deliver an interactive session on storytelling, and show how your physical presence in the business world can unlock effective communication, creativity and potential. His clients include IBM and Innocent.

Concluding proceedings is the creative catalyst, musician and mischief maker, Jamie Catto. His new book ‘Insanely Gifted’ looks at how to ‘turn your demons into creative rocket fuel.’ He’ll explore how our addiction to approval holds us back, and explain how beginning to be your full and honest self to unlock your true power.

Gemma Rowland, Operations Manager at Harrogate International Festivals, which delivers Salon North, said: In the New Year there’s a huge focus on gyms and dieting, but the Salon offers the perfect New Year resolution for those looking to stretch their minds in 2017. It already has a loyal following in Harrogate after being voted as number six in the ‘Top 100 Things to do in the World’ by GQ magazine, so if you haven’t experienced yet, don’t miss out in 2017!

The series continues in March and April with ‘Caring’ and ‘Daring’, with line-ups including star of science and screen Adam Rutherford and musician Dave Randall, and then further into the year with two more series AI, DIY and ISPY and Evolution, Revolution, Constitution.

Salon North: Sharing is on Thursday 26 January, 7.30pm, the Crown Hotel. Tickets £18. Box office: 01423 562 303.

Special offer: Book all three 2017 Salon North events for just £42, or two for just £30; join the Salon North Club for exclusive discounts and benefits, including priority seating, at harrogateinternationalfestivals.com