Investment in to support growing business

Harrogate-based event services specialist Joe Manby Limited is marking the start of 2017 by expanding its transport fleet to service its growing customer base.
A new articulated vehicle joins the company’s fleet of five branded wagons travelling the length and breadth of the country servicing exhibition and conference business.
Joe Manby Limited provides a comprehensive range of event services to show organisers and exhibitors at major venues across the UK. The company has a growing portfolio of events and a worldwide customer base.
Andrew Manby, director at Joe Manby Limited, said: The New Year has already got off to a flying start with a raft of new business contracts confirmed and we are excited to be starting 2017 with such positive developments. This latest investment will help us service conferences and exhibitions for clients such as the Royal College of Nursing, Trade Union Congress, Specsavers and the Chartered Institute of Housing.