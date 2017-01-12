Investment in to support growing business

Harrogate-based event services specialist Joe Manby Limited is marking the start of 2017 by expanding its transport fleet to service its growing customer base.

A new articulated vehicle joins the company’s fleet of five branded wagons travelling the length and breadth of the country servicing exhibition and conference business.

Joe Manby Limited provides a comprehensive range of event services to show organisers and exhibitors at major venues across the UK. The company has a growing portfolio of events and a worldwide customer base.