Business management expert joins Disability Action Yorkshire Team

New Face At Disability Action Yorkshire! New Operations Manager David Ashton Jones with the organisation’s Chief Executive, Jackie Snape

A Harrogate charity which turns 80 this year has made a key appointment to its senior team.

David Ashton-Jones, who has considerable experience consulting private organisations on a range of business issues, will take up the newly-created role of Operations Manager with Disability Action Yorkshire.







One of Mr Ashton-Jones’s main roles will be to increase the awareness and use of assistive technology for disabled people in all departments throughout the charity and also in the wider community.

Jackie Snape, Disability Action Yorkshire Chief Executive, said: We are delighted to have David taking on this newly-created position. He is joining us at what we hope will be a very exciting year ahead. Given David’s background in business and consultancy, and his previous experience in the health and social care sector, we know he has the capabilities and the confidence to excel in this role and to help drive the charity towards achieving our aspirations.

Mr Ashton-Jones said: I am thrilled to have been given the opportunity to join Disability Action Yorkshire at this exciting time as Operations Manager. I am confident I can make a difference and have a positive impact. I have a passion for technology and business strategy challenges at all levels and feel this will be key in my new role.

Before taking up his position with Disability Action Yorkshire, Mr Ashton-Jones previously worked as an interim management consultant on a 12-month project that added considerable organisational value.

He has also worked as an internal consultant at Homes Together & Pembrokeshire Resource Centre Ltd, in which he had an impact on their strategies relating to Technology, Finance, HR and Marketing, all of which were a success.

David is also a member of the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) and prides himself on staying relevant by continually developing his knowledge on all the issues and challenges a business may face, whether that be in the charity or private sector.