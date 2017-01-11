York shop thief, thought to be from Harrogate area

Police in York have issued CCTV images of four people they want to speak to in connection with theft from two shops.

On 14 November 2016, two digital alarm clocks worth £230 in total, were stolen from Maplins on Clifton Moor, and on the same day, £440 worth of goods were stolen from Smyth’s store, also on Clifton Moor.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the four people – one woman and three men – shown in the images.

It is believed that the woman may be from the Harrogate area.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Alastair Foy or email Alastair.foy@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12160208358 when passing on information.