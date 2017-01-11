15-year-old charged with murder of 7-year-old York girl

The 15 year old girl arrested in connection with the death of seven year old Katie Rough, has been charged with Murder and Possession of an Offensive Weapon.

The 15 year old girl is due to appear at York Magistrates Court today, Wednesday 11 January 2017.

The Seven year old girl died In York on Monday, 9 January 2017.

The investigation into Katie’s death is ongoing.

Police are appealing for witnesses who were in the area of Morrell Court, Belhouse Way, Osprey Close and Alness Drive between 3pm and 5pm on Monday 9 January 2017, and may have seen two girls, one aged 15-years-old and the other 7-years-old, to get in touch.