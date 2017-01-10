Developers ‘go back to nature’ to create collection of eco-friendly new homes on North Yorkshire village

Developers are adding a ‘green’ dimension to all 14 of the countryside properties being built at Melmerby, near Ripon, by installing air source heat pumps rather than conventional gas or oil.

Work has begun to create a £3m-plus collection of eco-friendly new homes in a North Yorkshire village.

Named Wobeck Meadow to retain the village’s Viking roots, this flagship site is being brought to life by Wetherby-based developers Berkeley DeVeer.

The development includes six affordable homes to meet the community’s needs, and the first phase is set for completion in the Spring.

These initial five plots to be released start from £240,000, rising to £475,000 for a five-bedroomed detached home with two en-suite bathrooms.

David Waddington, Head of New Homes at Linley & Simpson, said: The creation of Wobeck Meadow comes as research reveals that homebuyers are ranking a property’s green credentials with increasing importance. Developers have gone back to nature by investing more than £100,000 by bringing this eco-efficiency to Melmerby – an approach that will generating significant savings to the running costs of each of these homes. This hand-crafted scheme is perfect for those seeking the rare blend of country and town lifestyles. It provides a mix of properties – a choice of three, four and five bedroom detached homes, plus the affordable housing dimension – to fit alongside village needs. It boasts an idyllic village location yet everywhere is close to hand, from the motorway network to local cities and leading schools – including Ripon Grammar School, named by the Sunday Times this week as the leading state secondary school in the North. Its location is perfect for families looking to make an area their home, and commuters ravelling to and from the well-connected development. Opening the door to owning your home, Wobeck Meadow is also available with the Government’s Help to Buy scheme to support aspiring homeowners.

This is the latest “home grown” project by Berkeley DeVeer, based at Walton, near Wetherby, who boast 25 years’ expertise in building a diverse range of high-quality homes throughout the UK.

Closer to its Yorkshire roots, current developments are spearheaded by those in York, Tadcaster, Selby, Northallerton, Holmfirth as well as at Melmerby.







Dan Newett, its Managing Director said: We are dedicated to developing the most innovative new homes – and Wobeck Meadows epitomises this approach. Buyers benefit from painstaking craftsmanship, wedded to the latest thinking in eco-efficiency.