Police release images of Harrogate fugitive on the run

Police searching for wanted man Mark Alan Griffiths have today released new images showing the fugitive on the run.

Investigators have also confirmed that he has now travelled from Leeds to Newcastle, where he has been spotted using public transport.







Today, officers leading the search have released CCTV stills of the 49-year old, who is wanted for breaching his prison licence.

The images show him was outside Tiger Tiger bar on Albion Street, Leeds at about 4pm on Friday (6 January 2017).

Despite the poor picture quality, investigators have confirmed it is Griffiths. He was wearing black trousers with white stripes, a dark jacket and was carrying a light-coloured courier-style bag. He was clean-shaven and had recently shaved his head.

They have also confirmed that on Saturday (7 January 2016) he took a bus from Stanley bus station in the North East to Newcastle bus station, where he was last spotted at 5pm.

Officers from North Yorkshire are now working with West Yorkshire Police and Northumbria Police to track him down.







Griffiths, from Harrogate, was jailed in November 2013 for six years in connection with a serious assault.

He was released from jail on licence in October 2016 but recalled to prison on 5 January 2017 for failing to comply with his licensing conditions.

Police do not believe Griffiths presents a threat to the public but are advising anyone who thinks they may have seen him not to approach him, and to ring police on 101 or 999 if the sighting is immediate.

Officers are also appealing for anyone with information that may help them track Griffiths down to get in touch on 101.