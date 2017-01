Share Share +1 Stumble Pin Shares 5

North Yorkshire Police have confirmed that wanted man Mark Alan Griffiths, 49, has been arrested by officers in West Yorkshire and is currently being held at a police station in Leeds.

He was recognised by a member of the public in Leeds this morning as a direct result of media coverage.

North Yorkshire Police have said that they would like to sincerely thank the media and members of the public for their help with this investigation.