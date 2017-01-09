Ashville student’s engineering prowess leads to prestigious scholarship

Share Share +1 Stumble Pin Shares 0

A Sixth Form student at a North Yorkshire school has secured a prestigious engineering scholarship.

Will Farrar, a Year 12 pupil at Ashville College, Harrogate, has been awarded an Arkwright Engineering Scholarship at a presentation ceremony in Edinburgh.







Will was one of just 413 students nationally to be presented with the scholarship, which are designed to seek out and nurture the skills of future leaders of the engineering sector in the UK.

Every scholarship is sponsored by a commercial company, trade association, university, professional institution, armed service, government organisation, worshipful company, charitable trust or personal donor.

Besides the career opportunities Will can gain as a result of the scholarship, he will also receive work-experience and vital hands-on engineering work, support for projects he will pursue as part of his ongoing schoolwork, and a personal mentor to help with future plans and current projects.

Currently studying for his A-Levels in physics, maths and history, Will is also a keen sportsman who has represented Yorkshire in the U17 JRPC North of England tournament.

To even be considered for the scholarship the teenager first had to be endorsed by a teacher, then pass a two-hour aptitude test, followed by a 20-minute interview to prove his academic and personal skills and suitability for the exclusive award.







Will received his accolade from Dr Kerry Baker, education liaison officer for the Faculty of Engineering. She told Will she would be happy to visit his school to give talks and run interactive workshops to galvanise students’ interest in engineering.

Ashville College design and technology teacher Andrew Hedges, who endorsed Will’s application, said: This is a superb achievement for Will and he is to be congratulated on gaining this prestigious award. His hard work has resulted in him becoming one of a select few to be awarded a scholarship this year by Arkwright. Thanks to this recognition, he will be able to pursue his passion in engineering and use the skills and connections this award offers to push his future career to new heights.