80-year-old pedestrian and 90-year-old driver injured in Harrogate collision

At around 12.50pm on Saturday (8 January 2017) a collision occurred in the town centre of Harrogate, on Cheltenham Crescent.

A white Toyota Auris car that was in the parking bays opposite Lloyds Bank collided with three other vehicles in the parking bays, and a pedestrian.







As a result the pedestrian – a woman aged 80 from the West Yorkshire area – suffered serious injuries.

She was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where she is currently in a serious but stable condition.

The driver of the car, a 90-year-old woman also from the West Yorkshire area, also suffered injuries and was taken to Harrogate Hospital for treatment.

The road was closed until 4.30pm to allow police to investigate the incident.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses to the incident who have not already provided details to contact TC914 Dave Lever of the Harrogate Road Policing Group by dialling 101, selecting option 2 and asking for him by name.







You can also email him at dave.lever@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote reference 12170003631 when passing on information.