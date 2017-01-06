Harrogate man wanted for urgent recall to prison

Share Share +1 Stumble Pin Shares 0

North Yorkshire Police have issued an urgent appeal to find a man wanted for recall to prison.

Mark Alan Griffiths, 49, from Harrogate was jailed in November 2013 for six years for malicious wounding.







He was released from prison on licence in October 2016 and recalled to prison on 5 January 2017 for failing to comply with his licensing conditions.

He was last seen leaving his managed accommodation in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, but failed to return later that day under the conditions of his licence.

At the time, he was wearing a red jacket, black trousers with white stripes and grey trainers with a white sole. He was carrying a Tesco carrier bag.

It’s possible that Mr Griffiths has travelled to neighbouring counties.

Officers are appealing to anyone who has seen Mr Griffiths or knows of his current whereabouts to contact them.







Members of the public are warned not to approach him or challenge him, but call the police on 101, if you have an immediate sighting of him, please call the police on 999