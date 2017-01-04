New President for the North of England Horticultural Society

Share Share +1 Stumble Pin Shares 0

Leading floral designer Jonathan Moseley has been appointed President of the North of England Horticultural Society (NEHS).

Jonathan, who was floral expert for the popular BBC series The Big Allotment Challenge, begins his two-year appointment at the forthcoming Harrogate Spring Flower Show, which takes place from 20-23 April at the Great Yorkshire Showground. He succeeds Lucinda Compton, of Newby Hall, near Ripon, who has been President since 2013.







A key figure in the world of floral art, Jonathan is based in Derbyshire and specialises in designing large scale floral installations, as well as running floral design and floristry workshops from his renowned Flower School. He ran a successful chain of flower shops for many years before concentrating on demonstrating, teaching, consultancy and design.

Jonathan is founder of the regular #flowertalk on Twitter, which is used by the general public, gardening celebrities and the floral industry. During 2017 he will also lead a national campaign to promote commercial British flower growing.

Jonathan Moseley said: I am honoured to become President of the North of England Horticultural Society, which not only organises two of the best gardening events in the country, but also hosts Britain’s biggest exhibition of floral art.







As a regular exhibitor and demonstrator at the shows, I am extremely proud to be part of an organisation that does so much to promote horticulture through its community work across the north, and continues to innovate and develop its show offer for thousands of visitors each year.

NEHS Chairman Chris Smith added: We are delighted to have Jonathan as our President and look forward to working with him to further the goals and ambitions of the Society. We would also like to express our sincere thanks to Lucinda Compton for her fantastic work and dedication to the NEHS over the last four years.



The North of England Horticultural Society (NEHS) is a leading gardening charity set up 106 years ago to support and promote horticulture in the north. It organises the twice-yearly Harrogate Flower Shows, which are now recognised as the most prestigious independent gardening events in the UK. Profits from the shows are returned to the charity and used to support nearly 100 other gardening organisations and community groups. Harrogate Spring Flower Show was rated Britain’s best flower show by readers of Which?Gardening, with the autumn event ranked third in the country.