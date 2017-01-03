Public consultation on local funding for police in North Yorkshire

Share Share +1 Stumble Pin Shares 2

North Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Julia Mulligan is asking residents to give their views on how much they think they should pay towards policing during 2017.

55 per cent of North Yorkshire Police’s funding comes from the Government. But the remaining 45 per cent is raised locally and is paid for by residents through their council tax. It is this local funding – called the ‘police precept’ – that Julia wants residents’ views on.







Julia Mulligan said: North Yorkshire is the safest place in England and our police do a good job. But like everywhere, we have our challenges. When I asked the public to help set priorities for the police, they said that providing an exceptional local service whilst tackling emerging crimes, like online fraud and harassment, was on top of their list. As your Police and Crime Commissioner, it’s my job to ensure the Chief Constable delivers this for you. I also set the precept for local policing. This is the amount you pay in your council tax towards running North Yorkshire Police. However, before the precept is set for this coming year, I need to know what you think. I have also produced a leaflet explaining the decisions available which will be available in libraries and police stations in the new year, or you can download it now at telljulia.com.

The deadline for comments is 11 January 2017.

The options people can choose from are:

Freeze the precept. Meaning no more to pay locally, but harder for the police to deliver services and balance the books.

Increase the precept by 1.99 per cent in order to raise just over £1.2 million for next year and subsequent years, but avoid a costly local referendum. This would mean the average household paying 8p a week more.

Put the precept up by more than 1.99 per cent which could raise more money, but will mean at least £700,000 spent on a referendum on the proposals.

To make your choice heard by:







Goto: telljulia.com

Call: 01423 569 562

E-mail: pcc@northyorkshire-pcc.gov.uk

Write: FREEPOST RTCL-AGAE-TRTS, Police and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire, 12 Granby Road, Harrogate, HG1 4ST.