One dead and five arrests following planned police operation in Huddersfield

Share Share +1 Stumble Pin Shares 8

At around 6pm on Monday 2 January 2016, West Yorkshire Police executed a pre-planned policing operation near to the M62 in Huddersfield – a police firearm was discharged and a man has died.

The slip roads east and west bound at junction 24 of the M62 remain closed.







An immediate referral has been made to the Independent Police Complaints Commission who are in attendance in West Yorkshire and West Yorkshire Police are fully cooperating with their investigation.

Police have since confirmed that there were five arrests in total during the operation, three from the incident and a further two from a related stop of another vehicle in the Chain Bar area of Bradford at about the same time.

Traffic is able to access the M62 eastbound at Junction 24, however all other slip roads remain closed and are expected to be for some time.

There are no further details at present. The incident remains with the Independent Police Complaints Commission for investigation.