Heart charity appeals for Harrogate residents to join the fight against heart disease

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) is calling on the people of Harrogate to help accelerate the fight against heart disease by joining their local fundraising group and raising money for lifesaving research

Share Share +1 Stumble Pin Shares 8

BHF urges people to join local fundraising group to raise funds for research.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) is calling on the people of Harrogate to help accelerate the fight against heart disease by joining their local fundraising group and raising money for lifesaving research.







Around 20,700 people across Harrogate are fighting a daily battle with heart and circulatory disease. Each year these devastating conditions claim the lives of more than 458 people in Harrogate alone.

The nation’s heart charity is calling on people across Harrogate to take heart and join the fight against heart disease by becoming part of their local fundraising group and raising vital funds for heart research.

Our fundraising groups are the face of the BHF in their local communities. From running fundraising events to supporting schools and local businesses and organising collections, they are a fantastic way to support our vital work.

Any time that you can give will be invaluable, because every pound raised from our fundraising groups will help fund vital research and identify new treatments that could help save lives.

Jane Mooney, BHF Fundraising Manager for North Yorkshire, said: Heart disease is heartless. Too many lives are lost in North Yorkshire each year, and we’re determined to do everything we can to protect more families from this devastation. By signing up to your local fundraising group you can help us fund the research that’s so desperately needed to bring us closer to beating heart disease. Together we can save more lives. It’s also a fantastic way to meet new people and make a real difference in your community!







BHF research has helped halve death rates from heart and circulatory disease over the past 50 years, but there is still a long way to go. Through the public’s generosity the BHF will fund half a billion pounds of new research over the next five years.

For more information or to find your local group, please visit www.bhf.org.uk/localfundraising or contact Jane Mooney, BHF Fundraising Manager for North Yorkshire by emailing mooneyja@bhf.org.uk or calling 01423 528360