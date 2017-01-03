Cash box theft from Harrogate salon

Share Share +1 Stumble Pin Shares 6

Two men have entered a salon in Harrogate and taken the cash box from the reception desk.

Jennifer Parker Hair Salon on Cheltenham Crescent in Harrogate

Between 2.30pm and 2.45pm on Friday 16 December 2016.

The men are described as:

White male, 5ft3 in height, slim build, aged late 20’s, black hair and black goatee beard. Wearing a black leather jacket and jeans

White male, 5ft1 in height, slim build, aged late 20’s, black hair and clean shaven. Wearing a brown leather jacket.







One of the men spoke with broken English to a staff member, both men were heard to speak in another language to each other.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact us on 101, select option 2, and ask for Nicola Copley. You can also email Nicola.copley@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12160226073