New Year’s Honour for North Yorkshire Police Chief

The Chief Constable of North Yorkshire Police, Dave Jones, has been awarded the Queen’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in the New Year Honours list.

It is the second year in a row that a senior North Yorkshire Police officer has been honoured in this way, as Deputy Chief Constable Tim Madgwick (who is set to retire in 2017) received the Medal in the last New Year’s Honours list.







A graduate of both the University of Liverpool (in politics and economics), and Manchester University (Masters Degree in Public Sector Management, with distinction), Dave Jones began his policing career in 1986 at Greater Manchester Police. He held a variety of uniform and CID roles, culminating in his appointment as Head of CID and Temporary Assistant Chief Constable, where he led on counter-terrorism and tackling serious and organised crime.

In 2008, Dave Jones took up the post of Assistant Chief Constable at Police Service Northern Ireland, subsequently assuming command of the Rural Region – which covers most of Northern Ireland’s geography and population. During this time he was named at the Northern Ireland Chartered Manager of the year – a rare award for a police officer.

In 2013, the Police and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire, Julia Mulligan, appointed Dave Jones as Chief Constable of North Yorkshire Police – making him the first ACC in England to have been appointed directly to a Chief’s position. Since that time he has worked with senior officers, staff and partner organisations to modernize and improve the service, and has successfully maintained North Yorkshire’s position in the top three safest places to live in the country, despite the significant financial challenges facing all police forces.

In May 2016, Dave Jones took temporary command of South Yorkshire Police as Interim Chief Constable, to provide leadership for the service until SYP could recruit and appoint a permanent Chief. He returned to his own permanent post at police HQ in Newby Wiske in July.

As well as representing the region and the service on numerous national boards and committees, Dave Jones is the National Police Chief’s Council leader for citizens in policing, where he is helping to develop stronger links between communities and the police through volunteering. He is also the national policing lead for wildlife and rural affairs.







Commenting on the award of the Queen’s Police Medal to Chief Constable Dave Jones, the Police and Crime Commissioner, Julia Mulligan, said:I am absolutely delighted that Dave Jones has been awarded the Queen’s Police Medal. He has shown great skill and expertise as Chief Constable here in North Yorkshire, and his past record speaks for itself. Dave has a deep-rooted belief in policing as a community service and he brings that to everything he does. I would like to congratulate him on this well-deserved award.

Chief Constable Dave Jones said: This is a great honour, and one that I could not have achieved without the assistance of so many talented and committed officers, staff and colleagues here in North Yorkshire, and throughout my career. Like all police officers, I also know that our families play an absolutely crucial role in allowing us to do the best job in the world, so I would like to thank all my family – and particularly my four children – for their fantastic support. I am extremely proud to be part of the police service, and to be recognised in this way is something very special. I am very much looking forward to receiving the medal later this year.