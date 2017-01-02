Entry forms for 2017 Great Knaresborough Bed Race now available

Share Share +1 Stumble Pin Shares 26

Downloadable entry forms for teams planning to take part in the 2017 Great Knaresborough Bed Race are now available on the event’s website www.bedrace.co.uk

Forms have to be returned to the organisers, the Knaresborough Lions Club, before the end of February.







Entry fees are the same as last year, says chairman of the organising group Richard Hall: Hopefully, expenses for official approvals, traffic management and other requisites will not have increased, so we have decided to keep down the cost of entry. The theme for the 2017 Bed Race is ‘Heroes and Villains’ to give those who design the beds and create the costumes as broad a canvas as possible.

The event will be held on Saturday 10 June 2017 and is the 52nd running of the event which was first held in 1966. It is organised by volunteers and raises funds for charities and local good causes.

The winners of various key categories in the 2016 Great Knaresborough Bed Race were:

Fastest Team – Planet Steel

Fastest Female Team – Ripon Runners Girls

Fastest Mixed Team – Flow-Mon Bandits

Fastest Mixed Junior Team – 1st Scriven Scouts

Fastest Male Junior Team – Harrogate Rugby Racers

Best Dressed Bed – Hiscox

Most Entertaining Team – The Hairy Fairies







The Knaresborough Lions are a volunteer group and draw in hundreds of helpers to prepare the course, marshal the crowds and organise the teams. Each year, 90 teams of six runners and a passenger take part.