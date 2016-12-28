Playtimebeds UK Ltd investigation – appeal for owners to come forward

Share Share +1 Stumble Pin Shares 20

North Yorkshire Police is investigating the sudden death of a seven-month-old baby who died on 3 November 2016 at a property in Melrosegate, York.

Detectives are currently running a joint investigation with South Yorkshire Trading Standards involving a company called Playtimebeds UK Ltd.







A 35-year-old man from Rotherham has been interviewed under caution and is assisting police with their ongoing enquiries.

Police are appealing to customers of Playtimebeds UK Ltd that if they have any safety concerns or a child has suffered an injury in relation to a purchased bed, then please contact the York Serious Crime team by email OpVerbatim@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call the dedicated inquiry number 01609 643642. Please note this number is not manned but please leave a message and someone will get back to you. Please quote reference 12160199607.

If you have concerns about any other brand of bed please contact your local Trading Standards office.