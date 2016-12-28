Harrogate Hospital Radio hits jackpot with loan of human fruit machine

Share Share +1 Stumble Pin Shares 22

Harrogate Hospital Radio has “hit the jackpot” thanks to an Otley fund-raising organisation.

Otley Chevin Rotary Club contacted the charity broadcaster – which celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2017 – asking if they could borrow its “human fruit machine” for event they were participating in.







And, so popular was the non-mechanical one-armed bandit, Harrogate Hospital Radio’s share of the proceeds was £250!

With a normal fruit machine, competitors pay to try to match winning lines of fruit or numbers. A human fruit machine works on the same principle, except the fruits are randomly pulled by three people who are screened from one another.

Harrogate Hospital Radio fund-raising committee member Ellie Jackson said: Our human fruit machine always pulls in the crowds when we take it to events, and I’m delighted to say it proved likewise for the Otley rotarians. I’d like to say a big thank you to Otley Chevin Rotary Club and the amount they raised for us is fantastic. Our annual fixed costs are in the region of £5,000 and without donations from organisations, individuals and businesses we would not be able to provide the service we do for patients within Harrogate District Hospital. We will soon be marking our 40th anniversary and we will be taking our human fruit machine around the district helping to promote the charity whilst raising funds at the same time.

Anyone wanting to find out more about Harrogate Hospital Radio, and the work it does, should visit the website on http://www.harrogatehospitalradio.org.uk/





