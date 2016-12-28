CCTV images released following car theft and burglary near Harrogate

Share Share +1 Stumble Pin Shares 9

North Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to following the theft of a car in Harrogate.

Between 11.15pm on Sunday 11 December and 6.15am on Monday 12 December a grey Volkswagen Golf, and a number of other items, were stolen from an address on Burn Bridge Oval, Harrogate. The car’s number plate is YK10 GBY.







Police would like to speak to the people pictured in the CCTV stills as they may have important information that could assist the investigation.

Anyone who recognises them, or who has seen a car that matches the description, should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Quita Passmore or email Quita.Passmore@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk







If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12160223482