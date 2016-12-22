Leyburn man given six month curfew for supply of Class A drugs

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 6

A man has been sentenced for supplying Class A drugs after a warrant was executed by police in Leyburn earlier this year.

Steven Brown, 32, of Harmby, near Leyburn, received a 12-month suspended custodial sentence and a six-month curfew requirement, after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs at Teesside Crown Court on 19 December 2016.







Courts normally dismiss the sentence if the defendant meets the probation requirements.

Leyburn Neighbourhood Policing Team, supported by a police dog unit and Neighbourhood Support Team, executed a warrant at an address in Harmby, on 8 June 2016.

Officers located and seized cocaine, cannabis, scales, deal bags, mixing agent, mobile phones and cash. Brown was arrested at the scene, and subsequently charged.

Inspector Mark Gee, of Richmondshire Police, said: The supply of drugs causes significant harm in our communities, and we will not tolerate it. If anyone is aware of suspicious activity related to drugs in their area, please report it to North Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 and we will take action.